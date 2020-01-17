An Eminem album wouldn't be an Eminem album without name-drops.

On Friday (Jan. 17), the legendary Detroit rapper pleasantly surprised fans when he dropped his brand new LP, Music to Be Murdered By. The 20-track project features an array of appearances from the likes of the late Juice Wrld to Young M.A, Q-Tip to Don Toliver and more, while boasting an equally impressive amount of naming names of his fellow peers.

True to Em form, the name-drops don't come without controversy. The rapper is already receiving backlash for making light of the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester, U.K. concert in 2017 on the M.A-featured "Unaccommodating."

Elsewhere on the song, Em mentions Machine Gun Kelly as he references their previous beef. This time, however, he chose to put it to rest.

"But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshipers," Em raps. "I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns!"

On the very same track, Em also mentions The Notorious B.I.G., Grand Puba, Ice Cube, The Poor Righteous Teachers, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Andre 3000 and Snoop Dogg. M.A seemingly got into the spirit as well, as she mentions Saweetie, Quavo, Migos, Drake and Lil Wayne all in her one verse.

Today, XXL takes a look at every rapper Em manages to mention on his new album. See them all for yourself below.

Here's Every Rapper Eminem Name-Drops on His Music to be Murdered By Album

Song: "Godzilla" Featuring Juice Wrld

Lyric: "Take it back to Fat Pete's with a maxi single/Look at my rap sheets, what attracts these people/Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle"