A seasoned rapper has shattered a Guinness World Record.

According to a report the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published Monday (Jan. 13), Pittsburgh, Penn. artist Harvey Daniels (a.k.a. "Frzy" (pronounced "frizzy") broke the record for the longest rap marathon by an individual MC.

The rapper reportedly broke the record during a Sunday marathon performance on The Block at Ross Township's Northway Mall. Frzy's set lasted for 31 hours with 5-minute breaks every hour. Frzy made sure to remain hydrated throughout the set and was even accompanied by two doctors just in case he needed any vocal aid. The proceeds from his event will be donated to the MusiCares Foundation.

Prior to Frzy's attempt, the last artist to hold the Guinness World Record for the longest rap marathon was Los Angeles rapper Pablo Alvarez, who broke the record in 2017. Alvarez rapped for a total of 25 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. Before Alvarez made his attempt, another California spitta made Guinness World Record history.

Back on Oct. 12, 2016, Murs broke the Guinness World Record for the longest rap marathon by rapping for over 24 hours straight. During his performance, the West Coast MC went through rhymes from nearly every mid-1980s and 1990s rap classic in existence as well as his own songs like "L.A." and "God's Work." At the time, Murs recruited producer Mr. Len to help him prepare for his record-breaking performance. Mr. Len coached Murs during six-hour training sessions in the days leading up to his once-in-a-lifetime set. For his record, Murs rapped lyrics from other people as well as himself, so it's unclear whether his version of this accomplishment is the same.

The first person to set a Guinness World Record for a variation of this record was Chiddy Bang's Chiddy. That feat unfolded when he freestyled for 9 hours and 22 minutes back in 2011.

Watch clips from Frzy's successful attempt at shattering a Guinness World Record below.