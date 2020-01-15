Charlamagne Tha God Calls Post Malone a Fake Future

Charlamagne Tha God's got some not-so-nice things to say about Post Malone.

In a Jan. 5 interview with Where’s Wallo, Charlamagne explains that if he had to kick an artist out of the rap game, Posty would be his choice.

“[It's] for no other reason other than I’m just probably hating," Charlamagne admits. "I don’t really dig his music like that. I think he’s a fake Future and Future gets too much–Future gets so much flack for being Future but then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that’s Post Malone.”

While Posty wouldn't have a job if Charlamagne had his way, fans have given the Texas artist plenty of reasons to carry on. The singer's third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, was released in the second half of 2019 and still managed to become the year's biggest release, racking up over three billion streams before 2020 even hit.

Looking ahead to this year, Posty has reportedly signed on to appear on Justin Bieber's forthcoming album along with Travis Scott and Kehlani. Details aren't yet known about the collaborations with the latter two, but the Biebs has reportedly finished his part of the song with Post and is just waiting on Post's vocals.

You can watch Charlamagne's full interview with Where's Wallo for yourself below. The part about Post comes in at the 5:40 mark.