Contrary to previous reports, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship is not of the romantic variety.

According to a report E! News published on Wednesday (Jan. 29), Rocky and RiRi are not actually dating.

"Rihanna is single,” said the source, adding that the singer just left a long intense relationship with businessman Hassan Jameel. “She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she's just having fun."

This news comes after reports surfaced that Rihanna has moved on from ex-boyfriend Jameel and was reportedly sharing a room with the Harlem rapper, during her recent trip to New York City. “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York," said an insider for The Sun. "However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days."

Rocky, who was just announced as a performer at 2020 Rolling Loud Miami, and Rihanna do have a long history together. The two superstars were previously rumored to have been dating back in 2013. Recently, the A$AP Mob leader and Rihanna were spotted together at the 2020 Yams Day even in New York. Before that, Rocky and the ANTI singer were also seen gracing the red carpet together at the 2019 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England back in December.

So it looks like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are both happily single and living their best lives.