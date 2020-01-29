A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are at the center of some dating rumors.

According to a report The Sun published on Tuesday (Jan. 28), the ASAP Mob boss and RiRi have been casually seeing each other for the past few weeks. A source close to Rihanna told the outlet that the pair of have hanging out a lot lately. The source also asserts that they shared a hotel room together during her recent stay in New York City.

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York," the source said. "However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days."

It's not the first time were spotted out together recently. About two weeks ago, the Testing rapper, who's set to headline 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami, and the ANTI singer were seen together at 2020 Yams Day. That's also the same day the news about the end of her previous relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel was revealed.

Prior to that, the "Babushka Boi" MC and RiRi were also spotted walking the red carpet together at the 2019 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England back in December. The source also states that neither artist has confirmed their relationship status.

“It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky," the source said. "She’s a newly-single girl having fun.”

Rihanna and Rocky were previously rumored to have been dating in 2013.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky's camp for comment.