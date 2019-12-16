Juice Wrld’s Girlfriend Gives Emotional Speech After Rapper’s Death: Video

Juice Wrld's girlfriend is speaking out a week after the rapper's tragic passing.

On Sunday night (Dec. 15), Juice's girl Ally Lotti hit center stage at Rolling Loud Los Angeles to address all of his fans during a tribute performance at the festival put on by the rapper's band and friends. Lotti walked out on stage after other artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, G-Herbo, YBN Cordae and DJ Scheme paid homage to the fallen rapper. During her time on stage, Lotti explained how much Juice loved his fans.

"I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth," Lotti told the crowd. "He literally loved every single one of you guys. There is not a time that he had showed me any different love that he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative-- any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation. He would change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart."

The emotional statement from Lotti came days after the rapper was laid to rest. The day before the final night of 2019 Rolling Loud Los Angeles, the late rapper's family held a funeral for Juice at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Harvey, Ill. Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, his siblings and his grandmother all reportedly spoke about the rapper, born Jarad Higgins, during the funeral.

Juice Wrld passed away after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport on Dec. 8. The seizure happened after the rapper allegedly ingested Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from police as they searched through the rapper's luggage during a drug bust.

Watch Juice Wrld's girlfriend speak on the late rapper at Rolling Loud at the 14:33 mark in the tribute video below.