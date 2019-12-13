Juice Wrld’s Funeral Held in Illinois

Days after Juice Wrld's untimely death this past Sunday (Dec. 8), a funeral was held for the rapper in his home state of Illinois.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday afternoon (Dec. 13), an open-casket funeral was held for Juice Wrld at Harvey, Ill.'s Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Christ. Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, his siblings and his grandmother all reportedly spoke about the rapper during the funeral. The funeral program included a collage of pictures of the Juice, who was only 21 at the time he passed.

Juice's friends Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme also attended the funeral. "Can’t believe we laid our brother to rest today," tweeted Scheme, who was also the DJ for the late XXXTentacion. "My heart is with you J. Thank you for being so special 2 me."

Another person who posted about the funeral on social media was music video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. "Got to see you one last time today, until next time my friend," he tweeted.

This past Sunday, Juice passed away after suffering a seizure at the Chicago Midway International Airport. He reportedly suffered the seizure after ingesting several Percocet pills while law enforcement was searching through luggage, which authorities allegedly say contained 70 pounds of marijuana and some bottles of codeine. Authorities allegedly suspect that Juice Wrld swallowed Percocet in an attempt to hide them from authorities who were searching the luggage.

Days after his passing, his mother released a statement regarding Juice Wrld's death and his drug addiction.

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short," she said, using Juice's born name of Jarad Higgins. "As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency."

"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it," she continued. "Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

See DJ Scheme and director Cole Bennett's tweets about Juice Wrld's funeral below.