Juice Wrld’s Mother Releases Statement on His Death and Drug Addiction

Juice Wrld's mother is opening up about the death of her son.

In a statement TMZ published on Thursday morning (Dec. 12), the Chicago rapper's mother, Carmela Wallace, expresses her deep sadness and reflects on her son's music. She also addresses his battle with prescription drugs.

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short," Wallace began, using Juice's born name. "As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency."

Juice never hid his drug issues from his fans, singing and rapping about them in his lyrics. His mother says the "Lucid Dreams" artist intended to rap about his experiences with pills like Percocet in order to assist others who fight the same battle.

"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it," Wallace continues. "Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

Juice Wrld passed away after suffering a seizure at the Chicago Midway International Airport on Sunday (Dec. 8). Sources at TMZ say the rapper ingested pills in an attempt to hide them from authorities.