Barack Obama Lists Tracks From J. Cole, DaBaby, Young Thug and More as His Favorite Songs of 2019
President Barack Obama has apparently been bumping music from Young Thug, DaBaby and J. Cole in his headphones all throughout 2019.
On Monday (Dec. 30), the 44th President of the United States released his official 2019 playlist on Spotify. To celebrate the end of 2019, Obama gathered 35 of his favorite songs that dropped this year including tracks from Young Thug, J. Cole, DaBaby, Kaytranada and plenty more.
"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."
The playlist includes hip-hop songs like "The London" by Young Thug, Travis Scott and J. Cole, Cole's "Middle Child," DaBaby's "Suge", Wale and Jeremih's "On Chill," "Pure Water" by Mustard and Migos, and of course Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Other artists like Summer Walker, Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Burna Boy and GoldLink also made the list.
Press play Obama's 2019 playlist below
Barack Obama's Favorite Songs of 2019
1. “Playing Games” — Summer Walker
2. “Not” — Big Thief
3. “Go DJ” — Kaytranada featuring SIR
4. “Juice” — Lizzo
5. “Redesigning Women” — The Highwomen
6. “Anybody” — Burna Boy
7. “Burning” — Maggie Rogers
8. “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)” — Ozuna featuring Daddy Yankee J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA
9. “Different Kind of Love” — Adia Victoria
10. “Toast” — Koffee
11. “Change” — Mavis Staples
12. “Oblivious” — The National
13. “Binz” — Solange
14. “Seventeen” — Sharon Van Etten
15. “Middle Child” — J. Cole
16. “Jicama” — Angelica Garcia
17. “Go” — The Black Keys
18. “La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix)” — Angelique Kidjo
19. “Show Me Love” — Alicia Keys Featuring Miguel
20. “Joke Ting” — Goldlink Featuring Ari Pensmith
21. “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
22. “Cold/Mess” — Prateek Kuhad
23. “Suge” — DaBaby
24. “Hello Sunshine” — Bruce Springsteen
25. “In My Room” — Frank Ocean
26. “Iron Man” — Rema
27. “The London” — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
28. “Raleighwood Hills” — Lesthegenius Featuring Jaxson Free and Sonny Miles
29. “Pure Water” — Mustard Featuring Migos
30. “3 Nights” — Dominic Fike
31. “The Fact of Love” — Joe Henry
32. “Con Altura” — Rosalia
33. “I Want You Around” — Snoh Aalegra
34. “On Chill” — Wale Featuring Jeremih
35. “Mood 4 Eva” — Beyonce
See 50 of the Best Hip-Hop Albums Since 2000