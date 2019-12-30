President Barack Obama has apparently been bumping music from Young Thug, DaBaby and J. Cole in his headphones all throughout 2019.

On Monday (Dec. 30), the 44th President of the United States released his official 2019 playlist on Spotify. To celebrate the end of 2019, Obama gathered 35 of his favorite songs that dropped this year including tracks from Young Thug, J. Cole, DaBaby, Kaytranada and plenty more.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

The playlist includes hip-hop songs like "The London" by Young Thug, Travis Scott and J. Cole, Cole's "Middle Child," DaBaby's "Suge", Wale and Jeremih's "On Chill," "Pure Water" by Mustard and Migos, and of course Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Other artists like Summer Walker, Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Burna Boy and GoldLink also made the list.

Press play Obama's 2019 playlist below

Barack Obama's Favorite Songs of 2019

1. “Playing Games” — Summer Walker

2. “Not” — Big Thief

3. “Go DJ” — Kaytranada featuring SIR

4. “Juice” — Lizzo

5. “Redesigning Women” — The Highwomen

6. “Anybody” — Burna Boy

7. “Burning” — Maggie Rogers

8. “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)” — Ozuna featuring Daddy Yankee J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA

9. “Different Kind of Love” — Adia Victoria

10. “Toast” — Koffee

11. “Change” — Mavis Staples

12. “Oblivious” — The National

13. “Binz” — Solange

14. “Seventeen” — Sharon Van Etten

15. “Middle Child” — J. Cole

16. “Jicama” — Angelica Garcia

17. “Go” — The Black Keys

18. “La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix)” — Angelique Kidjo

19. “Show Me Love” — Alicia Keys Featuring Miguel

20. “Joke Ting” — Goldlink Featuring Ari Pensmith

21. “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

22. “Cold/Mess” — Prateek Kuhad

23. “Suge” — DaBaby

24. “Hello Sunshine” — Bruce Springsteen

25. “In My Room” — Frank Ocean

26. “Iron Man” — Rema

27. “The London” — Young Thug Featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

28. “Raleighwood Hills” — Lesthegenius Featuring Jaxson Free and Sonny Miles

29. “Pure Water” — Mustard Featuring Migos

30. “3 Nights” — Dominic Fike

31. “The Fact of Love” — Joe Henry

32. “Con Altura” — Rosalia

33. “I Want You Around” — Snoh Aalegra

34. “On Chill” — Wale Featuring Jeremih

35. “Mood 4 Eva” — Beyonce