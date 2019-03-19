Here’s a Timeline of YNW Melly’s Legal Troubles

“I didn't even mean to shoot him, he just caught me by surprise/I reloaded my pistol, cocked it back, and shot him twice/His body dropped down to the floor and he got teardrops in his eyes/He grabbed me by my hands and said he was afraid to die/I told him it's too late, my friend, it's time to say goodbye/And he died inside my arms, blood all on my shirt.”

The lines read like a crude confession to a callous murder. They are actually lyrics to the second verse of embattled rapper YNW Melly’s 2017 breakout hit “Murder on My Mind.” Considering the rapper is currently being charged with the homicides of two of his associates on Oct. 26, 2018, the bars now have a surreally prophetic feel.

Melly’s current legal situation is the stuff shows like The First 48 and podcasts such as Disgraceland are made of. But it is far from his first rodeo with the law. Born Jamell Demons, in the sparsely-populated bayside town of Gifford, Fla., the 19-year-old artist’s ascension in the rap game through menacing melody raps was essentially launched during a jail bid for a shooting when he was still a minor.

In the past two years, Melly has been on the wrong side of the law a few times as he has built his résumé with the projects Collect Call (2017) and I Am You (2018), and tracks such as “Slang That Iron,” “Virtual (Blue Balenciagas)” and “4 Real.” He was even able to corral a Kanye West feature "Mixed Personalities" on his January project We All Shine, which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart.

That is all in limbo with Melly, currently imprisoned in Broward County Jail, being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two associates, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, who he mourned following their passings. Melly is also implicated in another murder.

With the ascendant rapper possibly facing life in prison in one of the most intriguing rapper-related murder cases in recent memory, XXL compiles a timeline of the YNW Melly’s legal troubles dating back to before the fame.