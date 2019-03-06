YNW Melly’s Current Criminal Case Explained

YNW Melly's rise to fame happened just as quickly as his alleged criminal past came back to haunt him. Despite collaborating with the likes of Kanye West and Lil B and having his hit song, "Murder on My Mind," climbing the charts, Melly's journey to stardom is currently in jeopardy after being arrested on Feb. 13 for the murders of his friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. XXL highlights YNW Melly's rise and current criminal case in a new video essay detailing his rap career, past run-ins with the law and double murder charge.

Legal problems are nothing new for Melly. While trying to get his music career off the ground in 2015, the young rhymer got caught firing gunshots into a crowd near his high school in Vero Beach, Fla. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public. The aspiring rapper then spent a year in jail, where he wrote his most popular song to date, “Murder on My Mind.”

It's been two years since the Gifford, Fla. native dropped "Murder on My Mind" on SoundCloud in 2017. The track, produced by SMKEXCLSV, tells the fictional story about Melly accidentally killing a friend. Since Melly's February arrest for the October 2018 killings of Sakchaser and Juvy, the song has been mistaken as some sort of confession for Melly's alleged crimes and has garnered 63 million plays on SoundCloud while peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Before turning himself in to authorities on Feb. 13 to face the double murder charges, Melly posted a photo of himself with Sakchaser and Juvy on Instagram, along with a caption detailing that he felt rumors and lies were being spread about him.

"To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington , but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus," Melly wrote on Instagram.

As Melly and YNW Bortlen, his accomplice in the double murder of Sakchaser and Juvy, currently sit behind bars at Broward County Jail, both were named as possible suspects by two high-ranking anonymous law enforcement sources for the 2017 shooting death of Deputy Gary Chambliss of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Department. The officer was shot by a stray bullet.

Two weeks after Melly’s arrest, documents were released by investigators on the case of Sakchaser and Juvy’s murders. The docs include investigators' claims that Melly shot Sakchaser and Juvy from inside the vehicle before shooting up the outside to stage a drive-by shooting. After driving around with the dead bodies in the car, Melly got out of the vehicle and Bortlen drove the deceased to the hospital claiming they were victims of a driveby.

On March 5, Melly entered a plea of not guilty in the double murder case at an arraignment in a Florida court.

Despite the murder charges against him, YNW Melly's fan base continues to grow. Take a look at how he went from treasured rapper to murder suspect in the video up top.