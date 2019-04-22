YNW Melly Faces Death Penalty

YNW Melly is facing the death penalty if found guilty of the two counts of first-degree murder he is charged with.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (April 22), the State of Florida, which is one of 30 states where capital punishment is legal, is seeking the death penalty against Melly because they feel they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rapper killed his friends for "financial gain.” The state goes on to say “the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner." They also believe he is a gang member, which is contributing to their push.

Melly, who currently sits in Broward County Jail, was arrested in February for the October 2018 murder of his friends and associates, YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21). Cops believe that the rapper shot and killed the two men in the backseat of a car, then drove around for an extended period of time with the bodies until he could develop an alibi. Police claim Melly then got associate YNW Bortlen (born Cortlen Henry) to drive the bodies to the hospital and tell authorities that they were all the victims of a drive-by shooting.

However, cops believe that the bullets ridden on the side of their vehicle were placed there by Melly and Bortlen themselves. Both men maintain their innocence, and remain behind bars without bond.

XXL has reached out to Melly's legal team for comment.

Broward County Clerk's Office

