YNW Melly Pleads Not Guilty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. A source very close to the case confirmed the news with XXL Tuesday afternoon (March 5).

Miramar, Fla.'s police department alleges the rapper, born Jamell Demons, is responsible for the shooting and killing of two of his friends in the YNW crew, 21-year-old YNW Sakchaser (born Anthony Williams) and 19-year-old YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.). Melly publicly mourned their passing in the days following their shooting in October of 2018.

Melly, who is currently sitting in Broward County Jail, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Feb. 13. YNW Bortlen (born Cortlen Henry), also part of the YNW crew, was arrested one day prior and hit with the same murder charges as well as two counts of accessory after the fact.

According to documents filed by Miramar Police Department investigators on Feb. 14, evidence from the scene of the shooting debunks Melly and Bortlen's original claim that Sakchaser and Juvy were killed in a drive-by shooting. Instead, investigators allege that the pair were shot from inside the Jeep Compass they were riding in with Melly and Bortlen.

Detectives believe Melly was the shooter, sitting in the left rear passenger seat. They also believe that Melly and Bortlen drove around with the bodies in the car for an extended period of time in order to buy time to come up with a story about the deaths of the two men.

Bortlen was scheduled to be arraigned today, and he also has another arraignment set for tomorrow morning (March 6), but there's a chance that's just a make-up hearing.