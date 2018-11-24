Diddy Attends Kim Porter’s Funeral, Sends Final Farewell

The sad day has come where Diddy must lay to rest the mother of his children and the woman he called more than his soulmate, Kim Porter.

On Saturday (Nov. 24), Diddy and family were in Columbus, Ga. to send their final farewells at Porter's funeral ceremony. The homegoing service took place at Cascades Hills Church. Up to 1,500 mourners were in attendance at the service. TMZ reports eulogies were delivered by Mary J. Blige, Dallas Austin, Bishop Noel Jones, Porter's son Quincy Brown and Diddy. Faith Evans performed "His Eye Is on the Sparrow" and Yolanda Adams sang "Just a Prayer Away" during the ceremony. Rappers like Missy Elliott, Fat Joe, Lil' Kim, who recently shared a touching tribute to Porter on Instagram, and more were on hand.

Photos have surfaced that show the family in all black. One picture shows Diddy walking hand-in-hand with Porter's father. Porter was laid to rest in a golden casket and will be buried beside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who passed four years ago. A number of times following the burial, Puff was pictured by himself seemingly in deep thought.

As previously reporter, Porter passed on Nov. 15 at the age of 47 in her Los Angeles home with reports of the passing being attributed to cardiac arrest. The couple has four children together, one from a previous relationship.

Diddy and Porter's families released a statement on the death. “God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her,” it reads. “Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.”

Puff also shared his heartfelt thoughts on the sad day on Instagram on Saturday. "Today we lay to rest our ANGEL," he captioned a photo of Porter. "Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

He also offered some inspiration and a prayer for those who may be going through dark times like he currently is. "You have to get closer to [God]. That means you have to say his name. That means you have to ask him for help. God help me," said Puff.

Check out video and photos of Diddy and his family attending Kim Porter's funeral below.