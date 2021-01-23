Head of Pop Smoke’s Label Confirms New Music Is on the Way

The head of Pop Smoke's label recently confirmed more posthumous music will be coming from the late Brooklyn rapper.

On Friday (Jan 22.), Steven Victor, head of Victor Victor Worldwide, posted a photo of an apparent sock collaboration with Human Made on Instagram. However, in the comments, people wanted to know about new music from Pop. "New Pop coming?" one IG user queried. SV confirmed the question, responding, "yes."

Elsewhere in the comment section, another person got more specific. "Clear pop’s verses, especially for fredo x young adz x pop smoke 🔥," the person commented. This too got a response from Victor who noted, "cleared coming soon 🔜."

StevenVictor via Instagram

Pop Smoke was shot and killed last February during an apparent home invasion in Los Angeles. His debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, came out in July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has remained on the chart for 28 weeks and currently sits at No. 3 over six months after its release. The album bonus track "Dior" has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Rap Performance.

Victor has been vocal about feeling Pop deserved more recognition from the Grammys. "How does he not get nominated for Album of the Year or Rap Album of the Year or Best New Artist?" Victor questioned during an interview with GQ last November. "This is his only chance to get nominated for these awards. So to me, the Grammys is cap. I don’t know who’s making these decisions."

Along with new music, Pop is set to make his acting debut in the film, Boogie, which is set to debut on March 15.