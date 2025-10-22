YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans Try to Storm Arena Entrances at New Orleans Show

YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans without tickets tried to storm arena entrances at his second sold-out concert in New Orleans, leading to a lockdown at the Smoothie King Center.

On Monday (Oct. 20), YB performed his second show in The Big Easy on his MASA Tour. Rowdy fans outside the arena caused a security issue by trying to force their way into the arena. In response, authorities issued a temporary lockdown where even ticketed patrons were not allowed in.

"We can confirm that non-ticketed patrons attempted to enter the Smoothie King Center after the headline artist had taken the stage," Mike Hoss, media relations manager for the Smoothie King Center and Caesars Superdome management company Legends Global, told NOLA.com.

“It is important to note that all the non-ticketed fans had already passed through our enhanced security screening procedures, so there was no compromise or breach of the venue’s secured perimeter. The situation was quickly brought under control by venue personnel and the NOPD, and the non-ticketed fans were dispersed. The concert continued through its full duration without any interruption or incident."

On Tuesday (Oct. 21), YB's manager, Alex Junnier, reportedly shared a post on social media announcing that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has now banned the rapper from performing in Louisiana.

"Shout out to the Twinskie for telling us we're never allowed to perform in Louisiana again after these two shows," a since-deleted post reportedly shared by Junnier reads.

XXL has reached out to the New Orleans Police Department and Alex Junnier for comment.

The New Orleans Police Department beefed up its presence for the shows, which were YB's first performances in his home state in seven years, by adding 400 officers to help maintain order. The tour will continue tonight with a show in Birmingham, Ala.

See YB's Manager Claiming the Rapper Is Banned From Performing in Louisiana