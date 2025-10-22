YoungBoy Never Broke Again Did Not Leave New Orleans After Both Concerts Even Though He Was Required To

YoungBoy Never Broke Again did not leave New Orleans after both of his concerts, even though he was required to.

On Wednesday (Oct. 22), New Orleans Police Department Communications Director, Officer Reese Harper, released the following statement to XXL in response to reports that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has barred YB from performing in Louisiana after his recent shows in The Big Easy.

"Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements," the statement reads. "The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city."

The statement continues: "On Monday, October 20, 2025, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed to Smoothie King Center management that NBA YoungBoy did not leave town following either of his two concerts—in accordance with the agreement established between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation, the artist’s promoter."

NBA YoungBoy performed two shows in New Orleans on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, his first time performing in the city in seven years. The New Orleans Police Department employed an additional 400 police officers to secure the event. On the first night, a fight broke out in the crowd. On the second night, fans without tickets tried to bum-rush entrances to the venue, causing police to lock down the arena.

Following both shows, YB took the party to Bourbon St. near the arena, where he was mobbed by fans and police had to step in to secure his safety.

After the show on Monday, YB's manager, Alex Junnier, reportedly shared a since-deleted post on social media claiming Anne Kirkpatrick had banned YB from performing in Louisiana.

"Shout out to the Twinski for telling us we're never allowed to perform in Louisiana again after these two shows," the post read.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's team, the Smoothie King Center and Live Nation for comment.

See the NOPD's Statement