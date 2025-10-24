YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Welcome His 13th Child Soon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will soon be welcoming his 13th child.

YB has a new lease on life after being pardoned by President Trump and reigniting his career on the massive MASA Tour. His wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, also has a bun in the oven. YB first announced the upcoming new edition on the song "If You Need Me," where he raps, "Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap."

In recent weeks, Jazlyn has been popping out for the MASA Tour, with fans capturing footage of her appearing to be far along in her pregnancy. On Monday (Oct. 20), a video of Jazlyn getting glammed up was shared on her stylist's Instagram page. In the clip, Jaz has a sizable baby bump. In another video shared on IG the following day (Oct. 21), she is wearing a shirt showing her protruding midriff.

NBA YoungBoy, 26, already has 12 children with 10 women. Back in August, he claimed one of his other children's mothers, Iyanna Mayweather, was also pregnant on the track "This Month Confessions."

"Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it/This ain't the time, I told you, 'No', I made you cry, now I feel illiterate," he raps.

However, Iyanna denied that she is expecting a child with the rapper.

This will be Top and Jazlyn's third child. They already have a 4-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Watch the Videos Showing NBA YoungBoy's Wife Pregnant With His 13th Child