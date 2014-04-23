Nas, The Roots And Childish Gambino Will Perform At Boston Calling Music Festival

Fresh from his headlining turn at this year’s Coachella, Nas is being announced as one of the acts for the fall version of Boston Calling Music Festival.

The hip-hop legend will be backed by The Roots for his set when Boston Calling returns to the stage at City Hall Plaza in downtown Boston. Childish Gambino has also been added to the lineup of the fall edition of the bi-annual shows. The three-day festival will take place from September 5-7.

The Boston Calling lineups have been co-curated by headlining band The National’s Aaron Dessner. “Collaborating on the programming of Boston Calling has been such a great experience for me and I feel we are getting better and better with each edition,” Dessner said in a statement. “We were able to book several of my favorite artists in the world for September’s lineup.”

Also hitting the stage will be The National, Lorde, Spoon, Girl Talk, The 1975, Volcano Choir, Twenty One Pilots, The War on Drugs, The Hold Steady, Lake Street Dive, Bleachers, White Denim, Future Islands and Sky Ferreira.

This wont be the only time Nas will share a stage with The Roots this summer. Both acts have signed up to play at Hot 97's Summer Jam.

The spring Boston Calling shows take place May 23-25.

Check out the extremely happy people in the announcement video below.-G. Valentino Ball