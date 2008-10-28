Nas, Nia Long & More Celebrate Q-Tip In NYC

Stars came out to celebrate the release of Q-Tip's The Renaissance at the Bowery Hotel in New York City last night (10/28).

Nas, actress Nia Long, Talib Kweli, model Tyson Beckford, Consequence, A Tribe Called Quest producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Farnsworth Bentley, former Juice Crew standout Craig G, 88 Keys, Universal's executive VP Sylvia Rhone and December XXL Cover Boy Kid Cudi, were among the celeb in attendance.

The evening turned into a roast of sorts as some of the aforementioned guests took turns praising and poking fun at Q-Tip onstage. The former Tribe frontman then took the stage to perform verses from classics like "Check The Rhyme," "Scenario," "Award Tour" and "Electric Relaxation."

Tip's been a mainstay on stages as of late. As previously reported, the Abstract taped an episode of VH1's Soulstage last week. The Renaissance, featuring guest appearances from D'Angelo, Raphael Saadiq and production from J Dilla, is scheduled to hit stores November 4th. -Marvin Brandon