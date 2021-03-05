Nas Claims Current Rappers Don’t Keep Him Up at Night

Nas is weighing in on the current landscape of hip-hop in a new interview with The Financial Times.

On Thursday (March 4), during an interview with the Times the 47-year-old Illmatic rapper expressed his opinion on today's contemporary rap artists and his lack of fascination. “I appreciate what’s out there, but there’s no one keeping me up at night,” Nas said. “I hear a new rap record and think it’s great, but I don’t listen to it the next week.”

Though Nas is not a fan of every facet of today's hip-hop sound, he did take the time to praise fellow New York rapper Pop Smoke for his accomplishments before his untimely death last year. "We were happy to see that young king come up. He was a breath of fresh air. The drill movement in London, Chicago and New York is really exciting.”

While the "Car #85" artist has been really straightforward about his feelings on today's music, he has embraced younger rappers by working with them for his Grammy-nominated album, King's Disease. Rappers like Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Big Sean and more appeared on the LP in August.

Nas is one of several MCs from the 1990s who have similar feelings about the new class of rappers. Many older rappers have expressed how music has changed due to streaming and social media.

