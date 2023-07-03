Mozzy Briefly Detained by Police After Seven People Shot in Nightclub

Mozzy was recently detained by police following a shootout at a nightclub in Kansas where seven people were shot.

Mozzy Questioned by Police Following Club Shooting That Injures Seven People

On Sunday morning (July 2), a shooting occurred at the City Nightz club in Wichita, Kan. where seven people were shot and another two people were injured after being trampled during the chaos. Mozzy, who was in attendance at the club, was later briefly detained by police and released after being questioned about the incident, XXL has learned via the Wichita Police Department.

"The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured seven people at a local club," the WPD said in a statement released to XXL. "Seven people were shot ranging from ages between 22 and 34 years old. The conditions range from minor (bullet graze) to critical. Mr. Timothy Cornell Patterson [Mozzy] was NOT arrested following a shooting at City Nightz Old Town Club on North Washington Street. He was only questioned and then released."

The City Nightz Shooting

A gunfight involving multiple people broke out at City Nightz early Sunday morning, leading to a stampede that caused even more chaos and injuries. Two of the people shot are currently in critical condition. Police say at least four guns were fired during the incident. One suspect is in custody.

Mozzy Released From Prison

Two months ago, Mozzy was released from federal prison after serving 10 months. The Sacramento, Calif. rapper was initially sentenced to one-year in prison on a gun charge.

