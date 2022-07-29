Mozzy Turns Himself In to Serve One-Year Prison Sentence for Federal Gun Charge

UPDATE (July 29):

Mozzy has given a statement to XXL in the wake of turning himself in to do a year in prison for a federal gun charge.

“Life comes at you fast. Sometimes shit gets real [and] you gotta take that deal," the statement reads. "It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

ORIGINAL STORY (July 29):

Just months after signing a new recording contract, Mozzy is serving a one-year prison sentence for a federal gun case.

The Sacramento, Calif. rapper, born Timothy Patterson, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday (July 28), according to court documents obtained by XXL. He is slated to spend the next 12 months in USP Atwater in Atwater, Calif. He has also been ordered to pay a $55,000 fine. After his sentence is complete, the CMG rapper will be under three years of supervised release. He will also have to participate in a substance abuse treatment program and be subject to drug screenings.

The prison sentence stems from Mozzy being arrested for gun possession by a convicted felon following a traffic stop in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 29, 2021. Police smelled burnt marijuana in the rapper's car and, upon searching the vehicle, discovered a Glock Model 26 Gen 4, 9mm caliber pistol, 16 rounds of Speer 9mm Luger caliber ammunition and a personal amount of weed. Mozzy posted a $35,000 bail and was released. In January, he pleaded guilty to the gun charge. On April 25, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson sentenced Mozzy to 12 months in federal prison.

XXL has reached out to Mozzy's team and the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment.

The bid comes on the heels of Mozzy inking a new record deal with Yo Gotti's CMG in February. Last week, he released his latest album, Survivors's Guilt. The 15-song LP features guest appearances from Gotti, 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch, YG, EST Gee and more. A week prior, CMG released the label compilation Gangsta Art.