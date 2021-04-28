The origins of rappers and their sneaker collaborations with major shoe companies dates back decades. In the 1980s, the pioneering hip-hop trio Run-DMC partnered with Adidas to release the Superstar sneakers. They were the first artists the company collaborated with for a non-athlete endorsement. Since then, hip-hop’s biggest faces have continually been called upon to tag-team some exclusive footwear.

Considering the status of these artists and the evidence of their limitless drip, it's apparent that fans will always gravitate towards their favorite rappers' custom sneakers. The question is, how much are they willing to spend? Some people throw upwards of $10,000 to get their hands on these limited kicks.

Take for example Kanye West’s coveted Yeezys. Before he had a falling out with Nike, ’Ye and the footwear giant collaborated on a few pairs of sneakers, including the Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP Red October. Though the kicks initially retailed at $245, these days a sneaker fiend will have to spend more than $5,000 to attempt to get their hands on them. On a similar but record-breaking note, Kanye's Nike Air Yeezy 1s recently sold for an alarming $1.8 million, making it the most expensive sneaker ever sold.

If that’s steep, DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd and Grateful album-themed shoes will blow your mind as well. Those Jordan joint efforts put the price tag in the five-figure range. Elevating things one more notch, Travis Scott’s PlayStation Nike dunks are currently on the market for nearly $1 million. Yes, you read that correctly. That should come as no surprise seeing how the price tag on La Flame's McDonald's action figure skyrocketed last year too.

Many rappers have designed rare, one-of-a-kind shoes with sneak companies over the last two decades. With that comes a hiked price. So today, XXL highlights some of the most expensive shoes created by rappers.

The majority of the calculations are based on the lowest asking price right now for all sizes on the shoe reseller sight StockX. Check out the gallery below, which includes the backstory on the as well as their design and price history.

See the Most Expensive Sneakers Created by Rappers