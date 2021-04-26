How much are you willing to pay to walk a mile in your favorite artist's shoes? Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers have just sold for a record-breaking price.

On Monday (April 26), reports emerged that the prototype of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s sold for $1.8 million, becoming the first sneaker to sell for seven figures. The $1.8 million sale of the Air Yeezy sneakers makes the rapper's shoes the most valuable footwear to ever be sold in sneaker history. These are the same sneakers created for the 43-year-old rapper's 2008 Grammy Award appearance, where he performed "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."

Lester Cohen, Getty Images

RARES, an online community and marketplace for collectible sneaker investment, announced that they bought Kanye's Nike Air Yeezy 1s via a private sale from prestigious auction house Sotheby’s. RARES will divide ownership of the sneaker into fractional and affordable shares that can be purchased and sold via its app and website.

"OWN A PIECE OF THE WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE SHOE," the website reads. "SIGN UP TO BE FIRST IN LINE TO BUY SHARES IN THE ORIGINAL YEEZY WHEN IT DROPS EXCLUSIVELY ON RARES."

Sotheby's is the same British auction house that sold The Notorious B.I.G.'s plastic crown for nearly $600,000 last September.

The autographed Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan in 1985 held the previous record for the most valuable sneakers. That classic shoe sold for $560,000 in 2020, and the "Jesus Walks" rapper's kicks sold for more than three times that value less than a year later. The Yeezy sneaker's massive auction price comes as no surprise; Bloomberg estimated Kanye West's Yeezy brand was worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion earlier this year, making Kanye the second billionaire in hip-hop and the rhymer with the highest-grossing net worth.

The news of Kanye West's prototype sneaker's huge sale comes after the rapper-producer extraordinaire helped raise $1 million for the late DMX's children by selling a tribute shirt in the late rapper's honor with the luxury brand Balenciaga. The Chicago native also brought his Sunday Service choir to the fallen MC's memorial service hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this past weekend.

