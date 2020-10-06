These Artists Make the Most Creative Rapper-Inspired Artwork You Need to See

Whether it’s on the explore page of your Instagram feed, uploaded by a reputable brand you follow or being reposted by an artist you adore, hip-hop art exists in a rich lane of its own on social media.

As you’ve probably peeped on XXL’s Twitter and Instagram, we come across the tastemakers of this content all day, every day. And based on the engagement and comments that the posts typically get, it's obvious that fans love to see their favorite rappers or their musical moments captured in creative ways. With the ever-evolving accessibility of the internet and applications that run on it, these fan-made designs are getting more and more impressive, putting our visual attention in a chokehold.

Visual artists all over the world spend hours at a time bringing their favorite rappers to life through paint brushes, pencils, clay, Photoshop, animation, emojis and anything else you can think of. Scattered on the internet is their work, typically on their Instagram profiles or personal websites, which contain masterpieces that add another layer to illustration. Some draw your favorite rappers into the nostalgic cartoons you used to watch on Saturday mornings. And some take a more physical approach and create special edition merch-inspired items like rap Pokemon cards.

No matter where things line up on the spectrum, seeing so many different art styles and the endless possibilities of imagination it takes to create them really does make you appreciate the type of content that's being put together. So today, XXL highlights 10 special artists from all over the world who make the most creative rapper-inspired art that you need to see.

Below are their respective Instagram profiles, images that prove that their artistic ability is on flamethrower and an overall rabbit hole of dope art content that is truly one of a kind. Tap in.