Meteorologist Sneaks Eminem Lyrics Into Weather Forecast – Watch

Everyone loves a good rap lyric, but one meteorologist in Houston, Texas, is sneaking Eminem lyrics into his weather forecast.

CW39 Houston chief meteorologist Adam Krueger is entertaining viewers and going viral for dropping verses from Eminem's songs into his morning weather forecasts. It started last December when fans challenged Krueger on his popular TikTok account, @weatheradam, to slip in some of Em's lyrics during his weather forecast. Krueger accepted the challenge.

In a TikTok clip that has garnered over 2.5 million views so far, the Houston weatherman adds a few lines from the Detroit rapper's 2000 hit song "The Real Slim Shady" into his forecast. In a second video, which you can watch below, Krueger incorporates Slim Shady's rhymes from his 2002 single "Without Me" into another broadcast.

"One last dry day, but guess who's back, back again? Rain is back, tell a friend," he jokes, referencing one of Em's verses.

Krueger's on-air antics have been praised on TikTok for making weather "cool" again. In an interview with Newsweek, the popular meteorologist said that his fun lyrical banter has increased viewership to his morning news broadcasts.

"I've had a lot of comments from people in the Houston area saying they are switching to our program in the morning to see what I do next," he told the publication. "Many others online joke that they're going to move to Houston just to watch me."

Krueger has been adding other famous rappers' verses to his weather forecasts. So far, he has recited lyrics from Cardi B, Drake, Warren G and late rappers Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., and DMX in his forecasts.

Check some of them out below.

Watch Meteorologist Adam Krueger Sneak Eminem Lyrics In His Weather Forecast Below

Watch Meteorologist Adam Krueger Sneak Tupac Shakur Lyrics In His Weather Forecast Below

Watch Meteorologist Adam Krueger Sneak DMX Lyrics In His Weather Forecast Below