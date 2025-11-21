Megan Thee Stallion Testifies That She Didn’t Care If She Lived or Died After Blogger’s Posts Caused Negativity – Report

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly testified that she didn't care if she lived or died after the blogger she is suing's posts led to negativity.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Megan took the stand at a federal courthouse in Miami for her lawsuit against Milagro "Gramz" Cooper, the blogger Megan is suing for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

While on the stand, Megan got emotional while recounting the aftermath of Cooper allegedly posting a deepfake porn video purported to be the rapper.

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," Megan said, according to ABC News. "I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don't want to be here. I'm tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive."

"I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for," Megan added.

The Houston MC said she hoped telling her side of the story would "inspire other women to want to tell their truth."

During Day 3 of the trial on Wednesday (Nov. 21), Megan's manager, Travis Farris, testified that Megan went to a treatment center that cost $240,000 monthly after Cooper spread a fake pornographic video of Megan.

Megan is accusing Cooper of carrying out a campaign of harassment against Megan at the behest of Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan in 2022. Tory is not a defendant in the lawsuit. However, he was deposed ahead of the trial.

Watch Local 10 News Coverage of the Megan Thee Stallion Civil Case