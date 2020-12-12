Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her Hot Girl Advice, Explains

Being a part of Roc Nation has its perks. Megan Thee Stallion, who signed with the management wing of Jay-Z's imprint in September of 2019, already has a No. 1 hit with Beyoncé and is apparently getting sound hot girl advice from Hov.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), Megan appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, in which her interview featured the rapper talking about her relationship with both Bey and Jay. "Being able to just speak to Beyoncé now? Girl, pat on the back, this is great," Megan marveled, saying she had been a fan of the singer since a child.

When asked which member of the power couple gives the best advice, Megan responded, "I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice." She added, "Like, say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving the boat. Turn up. Have a good time, forget what them people....' You get what I'm saying? He gives me more hot girl advice. Beyoncé is like, 'Look, queen, just rise above.' She's very... She says it the nicer way. Jay-Z gives me the turnt up way."

Megan is fresh off the release of her debut studio album, Good News, which dropped last month. The album features DaBaby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and more, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 2019 XXL Freshman has enjoyed a breakout year, which included being nominated for four Grammy awards including Record of the Year ("Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé), Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance ("Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé) and Best Rap Song ("Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé).