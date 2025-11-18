Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Trial Against Blogger Milagro Gramz Begins With Jury Selection

Megan Thee Stallion is facing off against blogger Milagro Gramz in a defamation trial this week.

On Monday (Nov. 17), the trial kicked off with jury selection. Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff was on the scene in the Florida courtroom, where she reported on what went down between both sides. Megan and Milagro were seen on video by TMZ and Cuniff leaving the courtroom yesterday. They both appeared in good spirits.

The trial jury is composed of five men and four women, including a Black man and a Black woman, according to Cuniff. “The Black man is a teacher who described himself as a ‘disciplinarian,’” she tweeted.

Megan sued Milagro for defamation in 2024. The rapper accuses Milagro of falsely accusing her of committing the crime of perjury, of promoting a fake pornographic video of her, and of engaging in extreme and outrageous conduct by coordinating with Tory Lanez, who was convicted in 2023 of shooting Megan in 2020. He is currently serving 10 years in prison for the crime.

In addition to those allegations, Megan also accuses Milagro of working with Tory and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to orchestrate online harassment, including spreading fake rumors of Megan. As a result of these accusations, Megan has a five-year restraining order against Tory.

Milagro denies the allegations against her.

Tory Lanez has been unsuccessfully deposed in prison for this lawsuit several times. Since April, he refused to answer questions and made the legal process difficult on three separate occasions. TMZ reports that his most recent deposition on Nov. 15 resulted in Tory storming out of the room.

He apparently called Megan’s attorney several expletives. Tory’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, reportedly failed to coach the rapper through the deposition and instruct him to answer the questions. A judge found her in contempt.

Tory was fined $20,000 for obstruction in the case after many failed deposition attempts. His lawyer was reportedly ordered to pay $5,000 for failing to uphold professional standards.

Watch Videos of Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz Leaving Day 1 of Trial