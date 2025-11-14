Megan Thee Stallion and Blogger She’s Suing Go to Trial Next Week

Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to go to trial next week with the blogger she is suing for defamation.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Nov. 14), Megan's civil defamation suit against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper will take place in Miami court before Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga on Monday (Nov. 17).

Megan sued Cooper in October of 2024 for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Megan accuses Cooper of conspiring with Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to orchestrate online harassment, including spreading fake rumors and fake videos of Megan. In January, she successfully got a five-year restraining order against the incarcerated rapper.

DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross have been deposed as part of the lawsuit. Tory Lanez was deposed in prison for the lawsuit back in April. However, he feigned ignorance, refused to answer questions during the meeting and made fun of Megan's attorney. Megan's legal team asked a judge to hold Tory in contempt of court for his actions.

Tory was later ordered to pay Megan's legal fees due to the unproductive deposition. The judge also ruled that any future deposition with Tory will be supervised by a magistrate judge. In September, Tory filed a protective order in connection with the case. He asked the judge to limit his involvement in the case due to the restrictions of his own legal issues.

See the Witnesses Who Have Been Deposed and Will Testify