Meek Mill Believes the Presidential Election Had People Brainwashed

Meek Mill is relieved the 2024 U.S. presidential election is finally over because he believes there was a lot of brainwashing going on.

On Wednesday morning (Nov. 6), shortly after it was revealed Donald Trump was voted as the 47th POTUS over Vice President Kamala Harris, Meek Mill weighed in on the election finally ending.

"I’m glad the election over the brainwash was turned up on max!" he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Philadelphia rapper was vocal about the election previously, urging people to vote in a tweet on Nov. 4 and releasing the song "Who You Voting For?" where he appeared to endorse Harris.

"My homie said he voting for Trump, he want that stimulus/I want it too for him, but the way he moving venomous," Meek raps before seemingly backing Harris. "And I ain’t vote for Cam-a-la, I’m a probably vote Kamala, somebody call her," he later adds.

Rappers React to Donald Trump Winning Election

Several rappers have given their opinions on the outcome of the election. 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram congratulating Trump. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner sh*t," Fif captioned two pics of himself and Trump. "I still don’t know what’s going on congratulations."

Cardi B shared her disappointment in a video on Instagram and also penned an open letter dedicated to Harris on social media. "They can never say that you didn’t run your race with honesty and with integrity! You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you," Cardi wrote in part. "This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!"

