Photo of Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian’s Prison Reform Meeting Surfaces Following Kanye West’s Accusation

Kanye West's accusation against his wife, Kim Kardashian, that a meeting she had with Meek Mill at a hotel was anything but a discussing about prison reform appears to have been proven false.

A photo of Kim and Meek surfaced on the internet via TMZ on Thursday (July 23). The image shows the two had a meeting with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai to discuss prison reform in 2018. In the picture, the three are seen having lunch at what is reportedly the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Kanye went on a Twitter rant and addressed a number of arbitrary topics. Within the series of tweets, ’Ye mentioned that he has been trying to divorce his wife since the meetup with the Dream Chasers Records founder took place.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform,'" he tweeted. The rapper including the words "prison reform" in double quotes seemingly refers to the fact that he didn't believe his wife went to the hotel to discuss the issue with Meek and is insinuating another action took place. He also said that Meek "is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line."

Shortly after Yeezy fired off those tweets, among several others, late night on Wednesday, Meek hopped on Twitter himself the following day. The Philadelphia native didn't drop any names, but he could've been referring to ’Ye's accusations when he tweeted, "Shit is cappp cmon ....."

Kim Kardashian later released a statement addressing Kanye's erratic tweeting spree and confirmed his bout with bipolar disorder.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kim said in a portion of the statement. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Meek and Kim's meeting could possibly have something to do with the Criminal Justice Reform Summit they both attended back in November of 2018 at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles' West Hollywood.