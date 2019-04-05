Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer, Eric Holder, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday (April 4), but what made just as many headlines was the revelation that Holder's lawyer is none-other-than Christopher Darden, who served as a prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder case.

After hearing the news of Darden's involvement in the case, Meek Mill hit his Twitter timeline to share his thoughts on Darden's new role as Holder's defense attorney in the case of his slain friend.

"As self hate continues in the black community #housenigga," Meek said in a tweet containing a screenshot of a news story about Holder's involvement.

The tweet came after Holder was formally charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The attempted murder charges stem from the alleged shootings of two men— Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva— who were with Nipsey outside of his clothing store, The Marathon, at the time of the shooting.

If convicted, Holder faces a life sentence in prison. Holder's bail was reportedly his set at $5 million, however, the Los Angeles County inmate database currently lists his bond at $7.04 million.

Over the last few days, there's been a massive outpouring of love for Nipsey. His girlfriend, Lauren London and his sister, Samantha Smith, have paid tribute to the rapper on their Instagram accounts. Meanwhile, artists Dave East and Trae Tha Truth have hosted vigils in Nip's honor.

"We at war with the system and the streets!!! #forevernip," Meek tweeted a few hours after posting his initial message about Darden.

Check out what Meek Mill has to say about Christopher Darden below.