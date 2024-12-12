Max B Reveals New Prison Release Date
Max B recently announced his new prison release date.
On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast aired on streaming services. During the episode, which is called Dimatapped, the crew gets a surprise call from the incarcerated rapper Max B.
"I'm feeling righteous, man," the Wave God says at the 1:05:20 timestamp of the pod below. "I'm doing aight, man. Sh*t almost over. Walking this thing down one day at a time. We grinding. We good. Wavy Baby coming back soon."
When asked if he had a confirmed release date, Max responds, "We got a date. I'll be out Nov. 9, 2025...I'm good. Everything is wavy. Everything is on the way. We making America wavy again."
"Normally, a n*gga in my circumstances would be taking his time," he adds. "Taking turtle steps. Not the boss don, I'm diving in head first."
In June of 2009, Max B was convicted of a robbery and murder in connection to a robbery turned homicide that took place in a Fort Lee, N.J. hotel room. That September, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In 2016, Max was re-sentenced by Bergen County Judge James Guida to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a new plea deal
Max has continued to release new music. from behind bars including the 2021 project Negro Spirituals, 2020's Charley and the 2020 release Wave Pack.
