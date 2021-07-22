Lupe Fiasco and Royce 5’9″ Drop Diss Tracks Against Each Other – Listen

Looks like Lupe Fiasco and Royce 5'9"'s friendship might have gone sour as the two rappers have dropped vitriolic diss tracks aimed at one another.

On Wednesday (July 21), Royce released a jab-filled, Carlos Broady-produced track called "Silence of the Lambda" via Instagram, comprised of several disses towards Lupe.

"Solidarity like that muscle we refuse to flex/That synergy that these niggas just refuse to tap into/In our disparity, match our hustle, we exude success/Attack us mentally, that's that energy kings get trapped into/Therefore I'm done promoting the dumb shit/ I'll put a hole in your son while he's holding your Sun Chips/While you're over there with a chip on your shoulder/Like you Hova or some shit," he rhymes.

In the same verse, Royce continues: "Your flow is redundant, I'll separatе your body from soul/Now your body is cold, spiraling out of control/Now you're over therе, body odor is pungent/For coming out of your body over assumptions/Look at all this passive aggressive pussying/All the past neglectful positions these pussies put me in/We them cool niggas bringin' food, liquor and fullies in."

The Detroit rhymer's mention of food and liquor is likely a reference towards Lupe Fiasco's debut album, Food & Liquor.

Then, earlier today (July 22), Lupe delivered a diss of his own, "Steve Jobs: SLR 3 1/2," produced by Soundtrakk.

The Chicago spitter's bars, however, seemed a bit more personal toward Royce.

"I think that nigga scared, he never leave Heaven cause he already dead/Nigga are you insane?/What's the point in knowing how to point and aim/If the niggas you gon' bang look exactly the same/That ain't muthafuckin' cool/That's a muthafuckin' shame/This ain't no muthafuckin' game/That's why I think you are a muthafuckin' lame/We both wear glasses/The difference is I was in school thinking it was cool, you were thinking of skipping classes," he raps on the six-minute song.

He also rhymes: "Listening to your track record I can see you were skipping classics/I did it on my first one and delivered to the masses/Your songs are immemorable/Your verses are impenetrable/I ain't even listen to that diss record/I only fuck with you ’cause of your interviews/I ain't even trip when you called me a bitch/I was like, 'Look at Salem, callin' me a witch."

Lupe Fiasco's name-drop of Salem is presumably referring to the immortal human-like talking cat from the 1990's sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Lupe goes on to mention seemingly unaddressed issues he's had with Royce 5'9" stemming from the podcast they share called The Lupe and Royce Show.

"From the podcast, I've been kind of skeptical/This ain't our first clash/This is just one of the several/And I ain't tryna bash, it was like you was off your schedule/You was throwing more than jabs/I was like this nigga is incredible/We had to fuckin' edit you/I don't know what vegan Detroit vegetable Dr. Sebi diet infected you to think that we shared the same metrics or somehow I was less than you/And I was the type of nigga that you really could get disrespectful to/I ain't never lectured you/I get energetic and joke/But in real talk nigga, I ain't never disrespected you," Lupe laments.

Apparently, the origin of this battle of the bars stems from a conversation the veteran rhymers had back in June on Instagram Live about the credentials required to be deemed the best rapper. Lupe claims that in order to be crowned with the title, a rapper would need to be victorious at in the End of the Weak MC Challenge. However, Royce begged to differ.

Weeks later, around July 15, the conversation of the best rapper persisted on IG Live with opinions from trailblazing engineer Young Guru, Royce 5'9", Mickey Factz and legendary battle MCs Loaded Lux and Murda Mook. The topic later became about a lyrical square-off between Royce and Lupe.

Lupe later joined the live chat and that's when things apparently came to a fiery head with voices being raised and Royce calling Lupe a bitch, which Lupe mentioned in his aforementioned diss.

Despite things intensifying between the two masterful rappers, let's hope it's just rap and the friendship hasn't been tarnished by the lyrical blows thrown.

Check out Royce 5'9"'s "Silence of the Lambda" below.

Scroll down to listen to Lupe Fiasco's "Steve Jobs: SLR 3 1/2."

