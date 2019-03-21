"Atlantic is so filthy with the shit, that they would turn around and have a team of writers, a team of producers waiting for you! So once you go through the meeting, they strip away all your esteem, they strip away all your confidence and your own work," Fiasco says in the video. "They send you right to the studio with the hot producer of the time with the creative team and the writers, and they got whole songs waiting on you. And for some niggas, they even got their raps waiting on you! You won't believe the phone calls I got in the middle of the night from niggas talking about, 'Man I want you to come into the studio, but let me write all your shit!'"