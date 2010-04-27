Lupe Fiasco Brings Out Trae The Truth & Bun B at Houston Show

Lupe Fiasco made sure the crowd got some hometown love during his stop on the Steppin' Lasers tour on Monday (April 26) at Houston's House of Blues.

Yet the night started off with opener B.O.B. The 2009 XXL Freshman alum warmed up the sold-out crowd with a medley of bangers that displayed his impeccable range of musical talent including “Haterz Everywhere,” "I'll Be in the Sky," "Satellite" and, of course, “Nothin’ On You,” featuring Bruno Mars, which recently hit No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 singles charts.

After the Grand Hustle MC exited stage left, Lupe gave a shout out to all of his diehard fans donning the “official” tour audience member uniform: black T-shirt, black shoes or boots, black shades and camouflage pants before running through his diverse discography.

The Chicagoan performed with a rocker’s sensibility jumping about the stage as if he had an invisible pogo stick strapped to his kicks. Known for his razor-sharp wordplay, the 1st and 15th artist deftly bounced between guitar riffs and drum combos from his live band as he performed songs like "Hip-Hop Saved My Life," “Go Go Gadget Flow,” “Shining Down” and the classic “Kick Push.”

Fiasco closed his set with a new song from the upcoming release, Lasers, called “Scream.” He then went into the album’s first single, “I’m Beamin.”

Exhausted, the headliner exited the stage, but the capacity crowd would not budge, urging Fiasco to reappear for an encore with chants of “Lupe! Lupe! Lupe!” Instead of emerging in song, he allowed local underground star Trae the Truth to lace the frenzied throng with “In The Hood.” If that wasn’t enough of a surprise, Lupe followed that up by bringing out Mr. II Trill himself, Bun B, to spit his half of their collabo, “Swang On ‘Em.”

“Y’all ain’t know I be down here a lot,” Fiasco said. “I be at Shipley’s, I be at Frenchy’s and I be at Pappadeauxs Houston.”

Fittingly, Lupe then ended his set with “Switch,” one of his most popular mixtape songs to date that uses the beat from "Still Tippin," the song that helped bring the Houston rap explosion to the forefront nearly five years ago.

As of press time, Lasers is yet to receive an official release date. —Maurice Bobb