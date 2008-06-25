Straight outta St. Maarten…

XXL Mag family,

My badd for being out of work this week. Me and my broad are naked in the Caribbean. I'll be happy to get back home though. Shit gets expensive in other people's neck of the woods. Still and all I needed to get some R & R.

I'm mad I missed the Soulja Boy Tell 'Em - Ice T flare up. Everybody was quoting the fact that Ice T mad e the song 'Cop Killer' and now he stars on a television show as a cop as if the two have anything to do with each other. Do y'all little niggas still think that people live the songs they sing? Niggas grow the fuck up. And just so you know, but Soulja Boy Tell 'Em is 35yrs old. That fool served in the Army during the Persian Gulf war alongside Mystikal.

If y'all niggas do some research you will find that Ice T's album with Body Count titled the same name is one of the most hardbody albums in the history of headbanger music. 'Cop Killer' ain't even my favorite track. Peep 'Evil Dick' which was the most mysoginistic song ever recorded, to 'KKK Bitch' which extols the benefits of interracial love and 'There Goes The Neighborhood' which is the anthem for when Black kids start fucking with speed metal. Body Count was the fucking shit and I still bang out to their music. If you are still 'Supermanning Dat' Ho' then you need to step your game up to 'Cranking Dat Squirrel'.

At the end of the day it isn't so much Soulja Boy Tell 'Em's music that shits on Hip-Hop but his ethos of getting rich by doing whatever. But I blame Fisty Scent and Jay-Z for that shit more than I can blame Soulja Boy. There's a generation of music fans that imagine rap to be a get-rich-quick scheme if you have a gimmick in place. That was never the case, but still and all this myth is perpetuated by some of rap's most popular and celebrated stars. Until we see the underbelly of the business which has artists owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and recoup fees.

Soulja Boy Tell 'Em isn't killing Hip-Hop. That shit died nearly thirty years ago when the Robinson family produced the Sugar Hill Gang. These dudes were three strangers who had never even met before they were placed together in a studio with Grandmaster Caz' stolen rhymebook. We've been feeding off the carcass ever since then. I can't hate a culture vulture for finding his food can I? Hell yes I can. And I will. The only radio broadcast rap music you will hear in St. Maarten is the steel pan sound of Soulja Boy and the Top 40 bubblegum gangsta anthem 'Lollipop'.