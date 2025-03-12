Lil Yachty Believes Black Lives Matter Is a Scam and People Are Wildly Divided on It

Lil Yachty insists Black Lives Matter is a scam and people have mixed reactions.

Lil Yachty Calls BLM a Scam

On March 2, Boat was a guest on the YouTube show Feeding Starving Celebrities With Quen Blackwell. During the episode, Quen asked the Atlanta rapper how much he spent on charitable endeavors this year. When Yachty had trouble naming anything, Quen threw out the Black Lives Matter movement, which Boat quickly lambasted.

"BLM is a scam," Yachty says at the 32:20 timestamp of the episode below. "BLM, it literally was a scam. They bought mansions and...You probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about Black people," he added jokingly.

Social Media Reacts to Lil Yachty's BLM Comments

People on social media have been weighing in on the Quality Control rapper's comments.

"Lil Yachty calls BLM a scam but couldn't name a single Black focussed or ANY charity he has donated to is so expected," one person reacted on X. "1 person bought a mansion BUT the entire movement is a scam. Riding the wave of HipHop is not being for the culture or our people."

"Why are so many male celebrities red pilled and spewing out stupid conspiracies??" another commment reads. "Like lil yachty going on Quen's show and saying BLM was a scam ITS A DECENTRALIZED MOVEMENT. They say this to discredit the movement but the data shows it made change."

"I agree with Lil Yachty, BLM was a scam!" someone else wrote oppositely. "If you gave them a dolla you are a sucka!"

"Some people just aren't ready to hear the truth," another X user posted.

Black Lives Matter is a social movement that started around 2013 to raise awareness of racism, police brutality and criminal justice reform. The same year, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah formed the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. In 2022, the BLMGNF came under fire for reportedly using donation funds to buy a $6 million California mansion. In June of 2023, a fraud lawsuit claiming the organization was mismanaging funds was thrown out in court.

See reactions to Lil Yachty's comments and the Lil Yachty interview below.

See Reactions to Lil Yachty's BLM Comments

Watch Lil Yachty on Feeding Starving Celebrities With Quen Blackwell