Lil Yachty Receives Backlash for Dissing New York Fashion, Claims Atlanta Sets the Trends Now

Lil Yachty is facing backlash for dissing New York fashion and claiming Atlanta sets the trends now.

Lil Yachty Has Controversial Fashion Opinion

On July 24, Boat released the latest episode of his A Safe Place Podcast, on which he broached the topic of New York City's identity during a conversation with Bronx, N.Y. rapper-producer Cash Cobain.

"I feel like New York didn't have this, like...I don't want to say identity," Boat said around the 47:33-mark of the interview below. "Y'all are so clearly separated now. As far as like, everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta."

"Woah," Cash responded, bucking back at Yachty's implication.

"As far as style goes, I don't think it's sh*t going on when it comes to New York fashion," Yachty added. "Y'all like Purple Label, Amiri...and y'all wear a lot of y'all homeboy's brands. Y'all wear all y'all's homie's sh*t. I know, we can tell."

"I feel just people on those outskirts—Queens, Bronx—do they even come to [Manhattan to shop]?" Boat added. Yachty went on to praise how people dress downtown, known as SoHo (South of Houston), meanwhile, the rapper may not realize that many of the people shopping in that area are from all over New York City, including the Bronx and Queens, and don't primarily live in SoHo.

Boat Gets Backlash for Comments

Lil Yachty's comments clearly didn't sit well with people from The Big Apple. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 25, someone shared a photo of the Quality Control rapper wearing a bucket hat, Polo shirt and Timbaland boots. "Yachty said ni**as from the bronx cant dress its ppl in soho who dress the best in ny. Meanwhile he dressed like a 07 bx ni**a," the caption reads.

Other people went in on Yachty as well.

"A man from the south talking about style is hilarious. What trends they started fashion wise? Tf," another post on the topic reads.

"NYC transplants should never have an opinion on how people here dress," someone else commented.

Lil Yachty Reacts to Backlash

On Monday (July 29), Yachty responded to the backlash in a TikTok video where he doubled down.

"When you go back to a certain time, it's for sure New York," he said in the video below. "If you think about lately, trends come from Atlanta."

"I think a lot of the flyest people in the world were born in New York," he added. "That's a fact. But, come on, bruh. As of lately, Atlanta."

See Lil Yachty's comments, reactions and his response below.

Watch Lil Yachty Diss New York Fashion on A Safe Place Podcast

See Reactions to Lil Yachty's Fashion Statements

See Lil Yachty Respond to Backlash for His Fashion Statements