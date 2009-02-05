Lil Wayne Opens Up To Katie Couric, Says He’s No Longer Addicted To Syrup

Last night hip-hop sensation Lil Wayne appeared on news anchor Katie Couric’s “All Access Grammy Special” where he spoke on a variety of topics pertaining to his music, his family and his lifestyle.

During the show, which also included interviews with fellow Grammy nominees Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, the rapper openly professed his love for marijuana. “I will stand up for marijuana any day,” he told Couric. “I’m a rapper, that’s who I am Miss Katie. And I am a gangsta, and I do what I want. And I love to smoke.”

With no plans of quitting, Wayne said he only smokes medicinal weed now because it helps cure his headaches, "I have migraines that make me wanna just kill myself," he explained. Yet when Couric brought up his highly publicized problems with the popular Southern drug syrup - which consists of promethazine and codeine - he wasn't as forthcoming. Asking him if he still drinks it, Weezy dodged the question, replying, "[I] am not addicted to it [anymore]."

Discussing what message this might send to his fans, Wayne said, "Never in my life would I ever say, that I ever set out to be an example for people on how to live their lives. If you need an example for how to live then you just shouldn't have been born, straight up."

Wayne believes he sets a great example for his two children though. "I'm a great role model cause I'm only a role model for two," he said of his relationship with his 10-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son. "And that's all, so why don't you worry about yours; let them worry about theirs; I got mine."

But the music is what Couric was most interested in. Wayne’s last CD, Tha Carter III, is the biggest selling disc of 2008 and it leads this year’s Grammy Awards with 8 nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year. When asked what inspires him, the Young Money rapper broke down his philosophy. “I believe music is another form of news, music is another form of journalism to me so I have to cover all the areas with my album,” he said.

And Wayne thinks his unique style of hip-hop has finally hit its stride. "I work very, very hard, Miss Katie. And hard work pays off,” he shared. “If you work that hard, you're going to get good and good turns to great and hopefully I'm the definition of that."

Wayne will be performing at this year’s Grammy’s airing on Sunday (Feb. 8th). The New Orleans native is set to play his Hurricane Katrina-inspired song, “Tie My Hands,” as well as join Kanye West, Jay-Z and T.I. for a rendition of their hit record “Swagga Like Us.” – Elan Mancini