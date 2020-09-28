Here Are the Best Fan-Art Versions of the Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World Album Cover

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake is one of the best hip-hop projects of 2020. Not only that, but the Philadelphia rhymer also released a deluxe edition of the project titled Eternal Atake - LUV Vs. the World 2, which is the sequel to Uzi’s 2016 mixtape of the same name.

The cover art for LUV Vs. the World 2 is similar to Uzi's colorful 2016 mixtape artwork designed by St. Louis artist Fvrris and inspired by the fan-favorite Scott Pilgrim graphic novels but with a few differences. Both feature an anime-inspired Lil Uzi Vert with a woman sitting atop his head. The revamped LUVVTW 2 version features an outer space background with a woman wearing a purple jumpsuit and holding a special key while lying atop Uzi's yellow hair.

Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records

The new artwork has sparked many visual artists with Photoshop skills to design their own unique covers of Uzi’s LUVVTW album cover. For example, art designer SneakyFx transformed Uzi’s cover art into an homage to some of hip-hop's most popular rappers. One illustration turns LUVVTW's cover art into Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival complete with a rollercoaster and the happy face insignia. Another artist, BrayzArtt, has a similar approach. Several of his drawings are in tribute to the late rappers Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion.

Other designers tapped into Lil Uzi Vert’s alter ego, Baby Pluto, to create their masterpieces. Much of this artwork deals with out-of-this-world, space themes. Other designers flipped Uzi’s cover art into anime while more artists created 3D covers and a clay version of LUVVTW 2.

In honor of one of the best albums to arrive this year, XXL showcases some of the best creative takes on the Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World and LUV Vs. The World 2 cover art. Take a look at some of the designers' ingenious work below.

No_Paradigms

SneakyFx

BrayzArtt

JthDraws

TheKidXoo

CKB.Didit

9kFlame

LuvvsTheWorld.Art

LilUziVert.Da.Goat

Art.Leoprd

TumiTurbiz

KyDesiigns

Guzcci