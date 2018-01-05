Lil Uzi Vert Puts Finishing Touches on New Mixtape With Wheezy

Just a little over four months removed from dropping Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert has just wrapped up the making of his next big project. This one is a collab mixtape with super-producer, Wheezy.

"@LILUZIVERT x @wheezy5th Tape Done In 12hrs ✅🔥®," Uzi wrote on Twitter, confirming the project was on the very edge of being completed. He didn't add any details about a release date.

This past year was an ascendant one for Uzi, who was named a 2017 XXL Freshman last summer. During that period in time, he "XO Tour Llif3" was certified three-times platinum, and his major label debut album, the aforementioned Luv Is Rage 2, went gold shortly after its release.

For his part, Wheezy also had a big 2017, producing for the likes of Young Thug, Future and 21 Savage. Now, it looks like his next big move will come whenever he and Uzi decide to drop their joint tape.

For Uzi, a new release will only mean an increased profile, which is something he spoke on the dimensions of when he spoke to XXL for their 20th anniversary issue.

"People get mixed up," he explained. "Fame isn’t bad at all. We all were put here for a purpose. You’re supposed to go out with a bang. You’re supposed to go out remembered. Everybody is important. So, I mean, with the fame, what I really don’t like is, I always feel like I’m getting pressed. Pressed by my fans, that’s the only thing they don’t...You know how they don’t read body language? They don’t read what’s on your face, they don’t see none of that. All they see is you. All they see is my green hair or whatever color hair I got this month. That’s all they see..." he continued.

Check out Uzi's announcement below.

See New Music Releases for January 2018