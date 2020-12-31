Lil Tjay Arrested for Guns and Drugs After Being Searched by Police

Lil Tjay has been arrested after being searched by police earlier this week.

A rep for the New York Police Department confirmed to XXL on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 31) that the Bronx rapper, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in New York City on Wednesday (Dec. 30) and booked on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession and grand larceny. No additional details could be provided at the time of reporting.

According to a report from TMZ today, Lil Tjay was riding in a car in Brooklyn with four other people when they were pulled over by law enforcement for changing lanes without signaling. Police reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle, which resulted in its subsequent search. Following the search, police found four loaded guns and a large amount of marijuana.

None of the people in the vehicle, including Tjay, reportedly took ownership of the guns or drugs. Thus, all five people were charged with weapon and marijuana possession. It's unclear why the rapper has been hit with a grand larceny charge.

A few days ago, Lil Tjay was searched by the NYPD and the incident was caught on Instagram Live. During a music video shoot last Saturday (Dec. 26), the 19-year-old rhymer and his friend were patted down by an officer, who later searched the vehicle that they were sitting in. During the incident, Tjay questioned why he was being searched and told officers that their actions were illegal.

At that time, officers were reportedly responding to a call about people waving guns. Nothing was found in Lil Tjay's car during the search.

XXL has reached out to the NYPD and a rep for Lil Tjay for a comment on this matter.