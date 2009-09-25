Lil Scrappy Plots Comeback LP on DTP

Crunk Ain’t Dead. Lil Scrappy is currently prepping his DTP debut, The Grustle, the Altanta artist’s first album on a major since 2006’s Bred 2 Die, Born 2 Live on Lil Jon’s BME label.

The album title, The Grustle, refers to a combination of “the grind” and “hustle.” According to DTP label representative AJ Dixon, the disc will feature appearances by Maino, Trey Songz and DTP leader Ludacris. Fellow Atlanta resident Don Cannon has contributed beats for the project.

Scrappy recently released the video for the album’s first single “Addicted to Money,” which also includes an guest spot from Luda, earlier this week.

The Grustle is scheduled to hit stores on December 15. –Max G