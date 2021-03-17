Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ Lyrics

During the summer of 2019—June 20, 2019 to be exact—Lil Nas X followed up his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, "Old Town Road," with his second single, "Panini." The Dot Da Genius and Take a Daytrip-produced track, which appears on his debut project, 7, only peaked at No. 24 on the Hot 100, but stayed on the chart for 10 weeks.

The catchy, upbeat tune was inspired by the Cartoon Network show Chowder—specifically the main character, Panini, who is a cabbit (half rabbit, half cat). Other facts about the song include that it's the first offering Lil Nas X made in an actual studio, unlike "Old Town Road," which he said was neither mixed nor mastered.

Check out the lyrics to "Panini" below.

INTRO: Nessly

D-D-Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)

VERSE 1

Aye, Panini, don't you be a meanie

Thought you wanted me to go up

Why you tryna keep me teeny? I

It's a dream, he wished it on a genie

I got fans finally, ain't you wanting them to see me? I

REFRAIN

I thought you want this for my life, for my life

Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied

CHORUS

Just say to me what you want from me

Just say to me what you want from me

VERSE 2

Aye, Panini, don't you be a meanie

Thought you wanted me to go up

Why you tryna keep me teeny now?

Now they need me, number one on streaming

Oh yeah, you used to love me

So what happened, what's the meaning? I

REFRAIN

I thought you want this for my life, for my life

Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied

VERSE 3

Now when it's all done, I get the upper hand

I need a big Benz, not another fan

But I still want you as a fan

I'ma need to sit down, don't mean to make demands

But I need you to...

CHORUS

Say to me what you want from me

Just say to me what you want from me

OUTRO: Nessly

D-D-Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)

Take a look below to watch the video for "Panini."

