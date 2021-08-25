Lil Durk Says Police Are Using Fake Social Media Accounts to Incriminate People

Lil Durk is calling out police's alleged deceptive use of social media accounts.

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), Durk posted a tweet, putting cops on blast who use fake accounts online as a means of implicating people.

"Police be on these fake accounts then boooooom you locked up," Durkio typed. You can see the tweet at the bottom of this post.

It's unclear if a particular incident prompted the tweet or if Durk was just making a general statement.

Durk has had his own issues with the law. In May of 2019, he was hit with five felony charges for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man shot in Atlanta in February of that year. The charges included criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assualt, unlawful for employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The attempted murder case, which the late King Von was also accused of having a role in, is still pending in the Atlanta juducial system.

The rhymer speaking on his frustration with law enforcement posing online with fake accounts comes a couple of weeks after the rhymer threw the first pitch at Chicago's Crosstown Classic game between the Cubs and the White Sox.

On Aug. 8, the 2014 XXL Freshman stood on the pitcher's mound at Wrigley Field and threw the ball, which didn't nearly make it towards the batter and had to be retrieved by the Cubs mascot.

Despite the lack of power behind Durk's throw, he remained all smiles in the moment. And understandably so, as he's had quite a successful year on the music tip. Lil Durk scored his first No. 1 album back in June with his joint effort The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby.

The LP moved 150,000 album equivalent units, making it the second biggest rap debut of 2021—at that time—following behind J. Cole's The Off Season. He's also been featured on countless singles and scored a No. 2 single last summer with Drake on their hit "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Lil Durk has experienced some not-so-great moments this year as well with the tragic passing of his brother OTF DThang, who was killed months after the rapper dropped his album with Lil Baby, and his home being targeted in an apparent home invasion in July. However, Durkio appears to keep his spirits high through it all.