Lil Durk Apparent Target of Home Invasion, Fired Gun at Intruder

Lil Durk and his girlfriend, India Cox, were reportedly victims of a home invasion and an aggravated assault last weekend.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 15), Durkio and India exchanged gunfire with intruders who somehow broke into their home in the Chateau Elan section of Braselton, Ga. on Sun., July 11. Based on information the outlet obtained from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple unidentified individuals entered the property of the rapper and his partner around 5 a.m., and a shootout occurred. The home is about an hour away from Atlanta.

Durk and India reportedly fired their weapons. Neither of them were hurt during the incident.

Details surrounding how many people allegedly broke into the home are unclear, but law officials are seeking the public's help in their investigation into the home invasion.

Documents obtained by XXL this afternoon confirm that Durk and India were both victims of the incident, which is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Despite the unfortunate news of Lil Durk and India's recent home intrusion, the rapper scored his very first No. 1 album with collaborator Lil Baby just one month ago. Durk and Baby delivered their album, The Voice of the Heroes, on June 4, after months of teasing. The joint effort took the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart on June 13, moving 150,000 album equivalent units. From that number, 4,000 were pure sales.

Nonetheless, the offering was the second biggest rap debut of 2021, at the time after J. Cole's The Off-Season. However, weeks later, on July 4, Tyler, The Creator went No. 1 on Billboard and took the crown of the second highest number of sales for a rap album with Call Me If You Get Lost, which sold 169,000 units its first week.

Sending positive thoughts to Lil Durk and India.

XXL has reached out to the Braselton Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lil Durk's attorney and a rep for the rapper for a comment.