Lil Durk Accused of Fraud in New Lawsuit After Selling Song Rights to Startup But His Record Label Owns It

Lil Durk is being sued by a startup company for allegedly selling them song rights to a track that is owned by his record label.

Lil Durk Faces Fraud Lawsuit

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Exceed Talent Capital filed a lawsuit against Lil Durk in United Stated District Court Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Dec. 8). The company claims they paid Durk $450,000 of their agreed upon price of $600,000 for the rights to his track "Bedtime" in August of 2022. However, in May of 2023, they received a letter from Durk's record label, Alamo Records, which stated they own the exclusive rights to the song.

"As a direct and proximate result of defendants’ aforesaid contractual breaches, Exceed has sustained, and continues to suffer, significant foreseeable losses including, without limitation, the $450,000 that Exceed paid to the OTF/TTPMG Parties under the Agreement, no portion of which has been returned to Exceed despite its repeated demand therefor," the lawsuit reads.

Exceed believes they are owed in excess of $12 million due to the breach of contract. They are seeking a jury trial.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.

Kanye West Wants to Buy Out Lil Durk's Record Contract

The lawsuit news comes on the heels of Kanye West reportedly trying to buy Lil Durk out of his record contract. Last month, it was reported Ye was serious about buying Durkio out of his contractual agreement with Alamo after the label refused to clear Smurk's verse on Kanye's new single "Vultures."